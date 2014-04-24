Celebrate Barbra Streisand’s Birthday With This Insane PSA

04.24.14 4 years ago

Barbra Streisand is 72 today, and she's probably celebrating it flawlessly. Have you seen “What's Up, Doc?” recently? It's one of the great comedies featuring one phenomenal comic performance from Barbra. Pick it up! 

Or, if you're feeling lazier: Watch this unbelievably insane PSA from the 1970s starring Barbra as a spokesperson for the Retarded Children's Association. You read that right. All I can say is times have changed since the '70s, but not nearly enough time has passed to justify the ludicrous connection drawn between Barbra's signature song and the children she's talking about. This is just a shocking ad when revisited in 2014, and it's also the reason we have the internet. God bless Barbra and God bless you if you survive this clip.

Around The Web

TAGSBARBRA STREISANDbarbra streisand commercialbarbra streisand PSA

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP