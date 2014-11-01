These celebrities dressed as other celebrities for Halloween

11.01.14 4 years ago

Celebrities with money (and even ones that don't) gotta step out in style almost every time they're in the public eye. At Halloween: sometimes its better to just be someone else.

Halloween this year, artists and actors like Beyonce and Jessica Alba dressed as other celebrities as their costume.

Blue Ivy — the daughter of Bey and Jay Z — even had some stunning duds as Michael Jackson in 2014. Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan hit the town as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Check out the gallery below to see what some stars chose to don. What have you seen on the 'net so far that you love? What was the most popular costume you saw as you haunted the streets?

