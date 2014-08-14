Celine Dion goes on hiatus to care for husband/manager Rene Angelil

Celine Dion is taking a career hiatus to devote her time to helping her husband/manager, Rene Angelil, as he deals with cancer.

In a statement, the singer announced she will take an indefinite break from her Caesars Palace residency in Las Vegas and has also canceled this fall”s Asian tour.

“I want to devote every ounce of my strength and energy to my husband's healing, and to do so, it's important for me to dedicate this time to him and to our children. I also want to apologize to all my fans everywhere, for inconveniencing them, and I thank them so much for their love and support,” she said.

Angelil had a tumor in his throat removed last December, but his healing has been very slow. Additionally, Dion has had her own health issues, including a throat inflammation that had made it impossible for her to perform since her last Las Vegas performance on July 29. Dion suffered from a similar inflammation in 2012, which caused the singer to cancel two months of shows in Las Vegas.

Angelil previously had treatment for throat cancer in 1998, four years after he married Dion. The pair have three children- a 13-year old son and a pair of 3-year old twins. Dion's last studio album, 2013's “Love Me Back To Life,” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 last fall.