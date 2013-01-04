Channing Tatum and Rooney Mara deal with dangerous ‘Side Effects’ in new trailer

Channing Tatum and Rooney Mara deal with a dangerous new prescription drug in the new trailer for Steven Soderbergh’s pharmaceutical thriller “Side Effects.” Use only as directed.

The film marks Tatum’s third collaboration with the prolific director in just over a year, following “Haywire” and the surprise hit “Magic Mike,” but is more serious in tone. It also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, Vinessa Shaw and Jude Law.

Tatum looks solid as the ex-con boyfriend of Mara (“The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”), who’s hooked on an experimental drug that leads to conspiracies, cover-ups, paranoia and possibly even murder.

Watch the trailer here:

“Side Effects” seems to follow in the footsteps of Soderbergh’s previous “Traffic” (which featured Zeta-Jones) and “Contagion” (which featured Law) in exploring the failures of the institution when it comes to the safety of the individual. This time, instead of the drug war or an unexpected epidemic, “Side Effects” pulls back the curtain on the pharmaceutical industry using a smaller, more intimate cast than the sprawling multiple story lines of “Traffic” and “Contagion.”

What do you think of the trailer?

“Side Effects” opens February 8.