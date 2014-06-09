Channing Tatum wants a standalone ‘Gambit’ movie before joining ‘X-Men’

(CBR) By now, it”s just a matter of time before Fox officially announces Channing Tatum as Gambit, a role the actor has said he”s dying to play. Now he”s speaking out once again, making it clear he”s not only interested in playing Gambit, but he wants to play him in a standalone film – not merely as part of an ensemble film like, say, “X-Men: Apocalypse.”

“We”ve talked about it being a standalone, first, and actually trying to change the ‘hero” superhero movie,” Tatum told MTV. “Because Gambit is not your typical hero. He”s a thief. He walks on the gray. I”m hoping we can change it a little bit, and then ultimately feather into the other ones.”

For now, however, everything having to do with Gambit and Tatum is nothing more than a dream that may or may not (but probably will) come true.

“Creatively, we”re starting to chug forward. Obviously there”s nothing official,” he said. “There are only conversations and dreams right now, really.”

