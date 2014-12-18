Characters and Conflicts: 10 best movies of 2014

A top 10 list is a such a subjective quandary. It should speak to the consensus of cinematic quality to a degree, but it also needs to reflect the films that moved you personally. A great piece of cinema can entertain and it can inform, but as art you need to feel something from it. It needs to haunt you. It needs to stick with you. Therefore, in theory, the list should be the films that immediately come to mind when you ponder the last 12 months. As a critic, it's a reflection of your taste at the time. There is no justification; it's an opinion. Simple as that.
Keeping that in mind, 2014 was a very good year at the movies, just not a great one. There were some incredibly strong films and performances, but was there truly a masterpiece among them? (And, yes, feel free to question if that's how we should judge cinema). The adoration for Richard Linklater's “Boyhood” is across the board (It's even President Obama's favorite movie of the year). And yet, there are some of us who respect it more as a filmmaking accomplishment than for the actual story on screen. Alejandro González Iñárritu's “Birdman” earned a high ranking on my top 10 list. Is it a “masterpiece?” Not in the same vein as my top films over the past five years or so.
Of course, it should be noted there was one film that hit theaters this year which absolutely qualifies for that moniker, Jonathan Glazer's “Under the Skin.” However, that picture made my list last year. My mantra is if I see it projected at a public event it qualifies in that calendar year. So, yes, there are two Cannes titles in the top 10 that may still be off your radar that haven't even hit the art house circuit yet.
Overall, the past year's films seem to have succeeded with an emphasis on characters and divisive conflict. The scope might have been slightly be smaller, the adventure less grand and the romance subdued. Laughs, on the other hand, were abundant. Considering all the great talent we lost far too early this year, many of those movies provided an unintentional and thankful reprieve from the sadness in the news or social media. But, oh, those characters! M. Gustave from “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” Amazing Amy from “Gone Girl,” Bigfoot Bjornsen from “Inherent Vice,” Mason from “Snowpierce,” Louis Bloom from “Nightcrawler,” the wonderful Groot from “Guardians of the Galazy” and even Jazzy Dee from “Top Five.” You just can't forget them. They simply punctuate the year.
This pundit won't be sad to see 2014 pass, but these movies made it a slightly easier pill to swallow.
Numbers 20 through 11 in alphabetical order:
“A Most Wanted Man”
A smart and entertaining thriller with a haunting performance by Philip Seymour Hoffman. And that last scene! Simply classic.
“Beyond the Lights”
Gina Prince-Bythewood's romance turns every music industry rags-to-riches movie cliche on its head in the best possible way.
“Boyhood”
The film's impact feels a little projected, but as a film achievement? Bravo.
“Guardians of the Galaxy”
Probably the most fun Marvel movie since the first “Iron Man.” (Yep, that means it's even more entertaining than “The Avengers”).
“How to Train Your Dragon 2”
Not as breathtaking as its predecessor, but pretty damn close.
“Mommy”
Contains one of the most cinematic moments you'll see in a movie in years and a powerhouse performance by Anne Dorval that deserves more attention than it's getting.
“Nightcrawler”
Not sure I believe the film's rogue shooter scenario, but Jake Gyllenhaal's Louis Bloom is as authentic an LA character as anyone in “Inherent Vice.”
“Still Alice”
This wonderfully restrained drama isn't just about Julianne Moore's performance, it's a harrowing look at the repercussions of a family's nightmare.
“The Theory of Everything”
James Marsh's moving romance featuring a performance for the ages from Eddie Redmayne.
“Whiplash”
Hands down, the greatest opening night film in the history of the Sundance Film Festival.
As for my top 10 itself? We count them down in the embedded gallery below…
Agree? Disagree? Let it out commenters. You always do.
List looks pretty good to me. Maybe throw in Locke somewhere. I really loved The Drop as well. Still have a lot to see on the list.
Have to disagree about Still Alice. All the focus was on Julianne Moore, to the detriment of the overall story telling. The film is not getting any recognition for script or direction because it’s not a great film, just a great performance by Moore. She rose above the material.
A Most Violent Year is too slow burning to belong in the top ten. Sounds like you just have a crush on Jessica Chastain, not that there’s anything wrong with that.
“A Most Violent Year is too slow burning to belong in the top ten.”
Too slow-burning to belong in YOUR top ten.
Actually Max, that’s not entirely true. Why don’t you read more of the reviews on Alice. [www.metacritic.com]
And A Most Violent Year was named best picture of the year by NBR and has already made a ton of top 10 lists. But, yeah.
“A Most Violent Year” was also in my top 10. And I’ll cop to having a crush on Jessica Chastain besides. (Who doesn’t?)
Thanks for the suggestion Gregel, but I’ve seen Still Alice and I know it’s not that great. Moore is the only one to receive any award nominations. The directors, script and the rest of the cast have been snubbed by the Golden Globes, SAG awards, and the Independent Spirit awards, to name three.
I doubt the film will garner any Oscar nominations besides Moore. She is spectacular, but she’s the only one.
@MAX Award nominations doesn’t really tell the whole picture. You think it isn’t great but others do. That’s it.
You know, Cas, awards tell their own story. And lack of them says a lot, too.
If Still Alice were a great film it would be getting recognition as a great film, but it isn’t. Julianne Moore is winning a lot of awards and everyone else connected to the film is being ignored, for good reason.
And for example, if Jennifer Lawrence never makes another film, she will still be introduced as 3 time Oscar nominee and 1 time winner. Awards are a distinction that everyone recognizes, and a lack of them speaks for itself.
And your sentiment is a two way street. You think it’s great and others don’t.
@MAX Yes and some people also recognize that she only deserved her first nomination. See how that works? Difference of opinion. It’s all good.
@MAX Also the roles she keeps picking aka being stuck with DOR. Wouldn’t wish that on anyone.
But honestly I just don’t understand ur reasoning that awards say everything about actors/movies. Sure they say something but not everything. Especially when looking at the frontrunners rn for Best Picture. Awards bait at its best.
Such a lovely list, full of personality and surprises. And I’m particularly pleased to see ‘A Most Wanted Man’ in there — there’s a film I think hasn’t been given quite enough credit this year.
Guy, where’s your Top 10? Can’t find it anywhere.
Yeah agreed. Made sure to mention it in the intro to my list as well. One of Phil Hoffman’s best performances.
Agreed Guy. I almost feel like that if Hoffman was alive it would have gotten more attention. Strange, isn’t it?
Paul: I haven’t made one yet. Sometime after Christmas, maybe. Glad to have your interest!
“How to Lose Your Dragon 2.” Freudian typo?
Looking forward to so many on this list! Especially Sils Maria next year.
“Grand Budapest” is my #1 as well. I’ve seen it at least four times this year, and it’s been compelling all the way through every time; it’s been a good while since I watched a movie that many times that close together.
I still haven’t seen many films not yet released in mid-major cities…but The Grand Budapest Hotel ‘is’ simply wonderful…and I’m not even really a Wes Anderson fan (before this). It’s superb. I’d jump for joy if it’s up for Best Picture…and if he makes the Director’s list, well, hot damn.
Otherwise, I very much appreciate the shout out to the last scene of A Most Wanted Man. One of the best scenes of the year!
Nice list Greg. Certainly agree with your #1 choice–it’s mine as well.