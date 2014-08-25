Charli XCX plays naughty school girl in ‘Break The Rules’ video

08.25.14 4 years ago

With “Break The Rules,” Charli XCX  gets closer and closer to becoming the star of her own show instead of high wattage guest star on songs by acts like Iggy Azalea and Icona Pop.

The British pop singer may be 22 and years past graduation, but she is aiming the video for “Break The Rules” straight at the naughty high school girl set with an anthem about skipping school and instead, “getting high and getting wrecked.”

She plans to accomplish this by going to Trashy Lingerie and sampling a variety of outfits, wearing a fantasy school girl outfit , dancing on top of a school bus like she”s straight out of a ’90s Aerosmith video, and flaunting her rebellion in school dance chaperone Rose McGowan”s face.

As with so many clips, it”s more of a fashion show than a video, but it gives Charli XCX plenty of face (and body) time so we can start to pick her out in a crowd.

Charli XCX”s new album, “Sucker,” comes out Oct. 21 and is her first since last year”s “True Romance.” “Sucker's” first single, “Boom Clap,” peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

