‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ star is A&E’s Norman Bates

Freddie Highmore has been cast as mother-loving innkeeper Norman Bates in A&E’s “Bates Motel.”
As first reported by TVGuide.com, Highmore joins Vera Farmiga, who will play mom Louise Bates in the A&E drama, which was ordered straight to series without a pilot. He will, of course, be filling the uber-creepy shoes occupied to legendary effect by Anthony Perkins and to less legendary effect by Vince Vaughn.
The prequel to Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho” will begin production in October and will premiere in 2013. “Lost” veteran Carlton Cuse will executive produce.
The London-born Highmore got an early star in acting with his roles in “Finding Neverland,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “August Rush.” He’s most recently been seen in “The Art of Getting By.”
The question is, how long will this TV show last? It can’t be a show that will go on for seasons and seasons otherwise it wouldn’t seem almost logical for the original book and movie to happen.
I was wondering what happened to Highmore. He was a talented young actor.
I’m so excited because I absolutely, positively LOVE Freddie Highmore!
This is going to be interesting now! Freddie & Vera are perfect choices!
“A Boy’s Best Friend Is His Mother” – Norman Bates
“Once, and employer was asked where did I see myself in 10 years. I told him: “Running a motel out in the middle of nowhere, with my mother in the basement.” And He wrote that down on my review. True Story!
So the star of the worst remake in film history is going to play one of the most iconic characters in film history. Nice job of casting you fools!
If that’s what you consider the worst remake ever filmed, then you clearly haven’t seen many films. On top of obviously not having the foggiest what a good film is. Since the Wilder Wonka film was utter garbage anyway.
Definitely not the worst remake. And even if you didn’t like the movie, Freddie Highmore is still very talented. I never would have thought of him but I’m sure he’ll be great.
I hope they let him use his real accent. People in America have all kinds of accents, but on tv they usually make them do a generic American.