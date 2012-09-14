‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ star is A&E’s Norman Bates

09.14.12 6 years ago 9 Comments
Freddie Highmore has been cast as mother-loving innkeeper Norman Bates in A&E’s “Bates Motel.”
As first reported by TVGuide.com, Highmore joins Vera Farmiga, who will play mom Louise Bates in the A&E drama, which was ordered straight to series without a pilot. He will, of course, be filling the uber-creepy shoes occupied to legendary effect by Anthony Perkins and to less legendary effect by Vince Vaughn.
The prequel to Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho” will begin production in October and will premiere in 2013. “Lost” veteran Carlton Cuse will executive produce.
The London-born Highmore got an early star in acting with his roles in “Finding Neverland,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “August Rush.” He’s most recently been seen in “The Art of Getting By.”

