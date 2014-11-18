Snoopy flies again in trailer for ‘Peanuts’

Just as you were preparing for this year's slate of Christmas films, FOX has taken a moment to remind you that the holiday will be back next year, and they are getting ready for it. Yes, this morning FOX and Blue Sky Animation have released a trailer for “Peanuts.”

No worry of nut-based allergies here (depending on your view of the beagle), the film is based on the classic characters created by Charles M. Schulz. The trailer offers just about everything you would hope for from such a film (again, depending on your view of the beagle).

Yes, Snoopy himself is at the center of the new trailer, flying over Europe in his Sopwith Camel as he tries to shoot down the Red Baron. Woodstock is present as well, trying to deck Snoopy's doghouse halls for the holiday. You will even see the humans at the tail end of the trailer as Charlie Brown once again proves he's the Charlie Browniest.

Okay, the one thing you might want that doesn't make it into the trailer is the wuh-wuh voice of an adult. And maybe Lucy pulling the football away from Charlie Brown. Check out the trailer for yourself and tell us if there's some classic “Peanuts” moment you wanted in there that didn't make it.

Directed by Steve Martino, “Peanuts” opens on November 6, 2015.