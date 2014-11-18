Snoopy flies again in trailer for ‘Peanuts’

11.18.14 4 years ago

Just as you were preparing for this year's slate of Christmas films, FOX has taken a moment to remind you that the holiday will be back next year, and they are getting ready for it.  Yes, this morning FOX and Blue Sky Animation have released a trailer for “Peanuts.”

No worry of nut-based allergies here (depending on your view of the beagle), the film is based on the classic characters created by Charles M. Schulz.  The trailer offers just about everything you would hope for from such a film (again, depending on your view of the beagle).

Yes, Snoopy himself is at the center of the new trailer, flying over Europe in his Sopwith Camel as he tries to shoot down the Red Baron.  Woodstock is present as well, trying to deck Snoopy's doghouse halls for the holiday.  You will even see the humans at the tail end of the trailer as Charlie Brown once again proves he's the Charlie Browniest. 

Okay, the one thing you might want that doesn't make it into the trailer is the wuh-wuh voice of an adult.  And maybe Lucy pulling the football away from Charlie Brown.  Check out the trailer for yourself and tell us if there's some classic “Peanuts” moment you wanted in there that didn't make it.

Directed by Steve Martino, “Peanuts” opens on November 6, 2015.

Around The Web

TAGSBLUE SKY ANIMATIONCHARLIE BROWNFoxPEANUTSSNOOPY

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 15 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP