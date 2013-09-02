Charlie Hunnam and Dakota Johnson cast in ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’

Author EL James broke the news to her legion of “Fifty Shades of Grey” fans today that Charlie Hunnam and Dakota Johnson have been cast as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele respectively in the big screen adaptation of her bestselling novel.

Hunnam is best known for his role on FX’s “Sons of Anarchy,” but also toplined Guillermo Del Toro’s “Pacific Rim” this summer. He’s also appeared on screen in “Children of Men,” “Green Street Hooligans,” “Cold Mountain” and “Nicholas Nickleby.” His TV credits include “Undeclared” and the groundbreaking UK TV series “Queer as Folk.”

Johnson just starred in the TV series “Ben and Kate” that lasted for one season on FOX. Her previous film credits include “21 Jump Street,” “The Five-Year Engagement” and a small role in “The Social Network.” She’ll be seen next alongside Aaron Paul in the Dreamworks Studios thriller “Need For Speed.”

“Grey” will be directed by Sam-Taylor Johnson. The British indie filmmaker is best known for her 2009 film “Nowhere Boy.”

It’s unknown whether both actors have committed to star in subsequent sequels. James has also written “Fifty Shades Darker” and “Fifty Shades Freed.” Universal Pictures and Focus Features, who will produce and release “Fifty,” would like to remind you the trilogy is a global phenomenon selling over 70 million copies in 50 languages.

“Fifty Shades of Grey” is currently scheduled or release on August 1, 2014.