Charlie Sheen to hit the West Wing as U.S. president in ‘Machete Kills’

Look out, Obama – Charlie Sheen is coming after your job.

The “Anger Management” star has been cast as the President of the United States in “Machete Kills,” the sequel to the 2010 grindhouse-action flick “Machete.” He joins previously-announced cast members Danny Trejo (returning as the ex-Federale title character), Jessica Alba, Michelle Rodriguez, Amber Heard, Sofia Vergara, Demián Bichir, Tom Savini, Zoë Saldana, Edward James Olmos, Tony Jaa and, yes, Mel Gibson.

Writer/director Robert Rodriguez revealed the news via Twitter, stating:

“I just cast Charlie Sheen in #machetekills as the President of the United States! Who better? More soon…”

And then he posted a photo of himself with the actor, which you can view here if you even care.

The post-meltdown actor follows in father Martin Sheen’s footsteps with the new gig; the elder thesp starred as U.S. President Jeb Bartlett on Aaron Sorkin’s “The West Wing” for seven seasons.

Sheen’s new comedy series “Anger Management” premieres June 28 on FX.

Do you think Sheen will make a good president? Sound off in the comments!

