Charlie Sheen’s ‘Anger Management’ premiere sets records for FX

The series premiere of the new Charlie Sheen comedy “Anger Management” set a slew of FX and cable records on Thursday (June 28) night and helped boost all of FX’s comedy launches to strong numbers.
The 9 p.m. premiere of “Anger Management” drew 5.47 million viewers, including 2.65 million viewers among adults 18-49. Those figures give Sheen and company the most-watched scripted comedy primetime series premiere in cable history both overall and in the all-important demographic. It was also the most-watched series premiere in FX history in total viewers.
And apparently “Anger Management” fans mostly liked what they saw, because a second episode airing at 9:30 improved to 5.74 million viewers, including 2.89 million in the 18-49 demo.
It’s unclear what numbers were necessary to trigger the unconventional “back-90” order for “Anger Management,” but these seem pretty solid.
While FX didn’t give specific numbers for the premieres of “Wilfred” and “Louie” — an official release is expected this afternoon — the network said that “Wilfred” was up 71 percent over its first season averages, while “Louie” improved on its second season average by 55 percent.
Thanks in part to your podcast, I was not one of those 5.47 million. I made sure to watch Wilfred and Louie, though. I can’t imagine what people would be watching all 3.
ANGER MANAGEMENT IS GREAT !!!!
CHARLIE AND THE REST OF THE CAST ARE AWESOME !!!
Charlie is winning! All jokes aside you gotta give this guy kudos for having the ability to make millions if not billions of dollars for Networks. I mean if having to deal with him means he carries Wilfred and Louie then so be it, it is the only reason I will watch his show.