Charlie Sheen”s freak pool injury causes “Anger Management” to shut down for 1 week

As Sheen”s rep explains, “Charlie was playing with one of his dogs in the pool and he accidentally dove into the shallow end, thinking it was much deeper and cut his nose. He was taken to the doctor and got stitches. He was out of work for about a week, but was back on Monday morning.”

Heather Graham will be back for another “Flowers in the Attic” movie

She”ll reprise her role as Corrine Dollangager in the 3rd installment, “If There Be Thorns.”

“Better Call Saul” is dropping a music video on Sunday

Country artist Junior Brown will perform the song “Better Call Saul,” which will premiere at 7:15 pm on Sunday at the conclusion of AMC”s “Breaking Bad” binge.

Showtime sets return date for “Shameless,” “House of Lies” and “Episodes”

All three will be back on Sunday, January 11.

Watch the creepy opening credits for “American Horror Story: Freak Show”

Ryan Murphy has posted the “mesmerizing” opening for the upcoming season. PLUS: An analysis of the “Freak Show” trailer.

Comedian Bill Burr to star in FX”s “Pariah” from “It”s Always Sunny” team

The “Breaking Bad” alum will play a volatile TV personality who finds himself unable to get a new job after being exiled from show business following an on-air meltdown.

Report: CBS eyeing a daytime talk show with Jerry O”Connell and wife Rebecca Romijn as his sidekick

Romijn would be O”Connell “sidekick” in a daytime talk show that would replace Queen Latifah”s show and go up against “Live! with Kelly and Michael.”

Harvard honors Oprah and Shonda Rhimes

Both were celebrated last night with the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal.

Bethenny Frankel denies she”s returning to “Real Housewives”

She says Us Weekly”s report got started because “I'm going in and out of Bravo, I'm talking to Andy (Cohen) about two different projects, because he's got a production company now….I haven't signed or decided to do anything. But it's not what everyone thinks it is.”

“Sons of Anarchy”s” cast and crew talk about last night”s shocker

“I think it”s one of those things where it can”t be ignored,” says Kurt Sutter. PLUS: Walton Goggins on his return, Kim Coates on that kiss , and “SOA” covers EW.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” demotes Porsha Williams, promotes talk show host Claudia Jordan

Watch the first trailer for Season 7.

Some “Doctor Who” fans were outraged Karen Gillan”s “Selfie” ads didn”t emphasize her “Who” past

Gillan is perfect example of the “pros and cons of casting a beloved niche actress in your mainstream show.”

Joy Behar is getting her own Off Broadway solo show

Behar will recount her 16 years on “The View” in “Me, My Mouth and I.”

“The 100” releases the 1st 3 minutes from Season 2

The CW drama is back on Oct. 22.

Ricky Gervais is releasing a studio-recorded “Office” song from David Brent

“Slough” is a tribute to the fictional town from the hit BBC series.

Katherine Heigl”s “State of Affairs” poster is “patriotically sexy”

Check her out in black leather with an American flag.

“Castle”s” mystery man speaks

ABC has surrounded his role in “much secrecy.”