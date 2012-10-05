Check out Christina Aguilera’s ‘Lotus’ album cover

#The Voice
10.05.12 6 years ago 3 Comments

Christina Aguilera is taking the name of her new album, “Lotus,” literally. As the just-released cover image shows, Aguilera springs forth naked, covered only by lots of hair extensions and subtle lighting, from a pink lotus flower. 


The lotus flower has lots of symbolic meanings, including emerging from a dark period into the light or strength, since the flower”s underwater stalk is so strong. Aguilera referenced the strength in a previous statement about the album title:  The lotus represents “an unbreakable flower that survives under the hardest conditions and still thrives”….Like our little lotus flower, Christina.

Fashion photographer Enrique Badulescu shot the cover and the accompanying album artwork.

“Lotus” comes out Nov. 13.

What do you think of the album cover? 

 

