Check out our exclusive ‘Expendables 2’ Jason Statham poster premiere

I haven’t seen the new “Expendables 2” trailer that premiered at CinemaCon this week, but it seems like it went over well with the crowd that was there.

No one would be happier to see this movie work than I would. I want to believe. I love action movies that don’t remotely apologize for what they are and what they do, and if you do an ensemble film like this correctly, it can be tremendous fun. While I didn’t love the first film, the potential of it was potent, and the additions they’re making this time absolutely make it worth taking another trip with the Expendables.

What additions?

Well, I’m glad you asked.

If you take a look around the internet this morning, you’ll see a full #DirtyDozen of new “Expendables 2” posters, and we’re pleased to be joining the group with an exclusive new “Expendables 2” poster all our own. Especially since we got Jason Statham as our Expendable.

Sure, he’s not one of the new Expendables. But he’s Jason Statham, and if you don’t like this poster, we’re authorized to send him to your house to convince you. Physically. I recommend you like the poster.

Here’s your first look at the full thing:

Here’s hoping that when Arnold and Bruce and Chuck Norris join Jet Li, Sylvestera Stallone, Statham and the rest for this go-round, the result is that pure adrenaline shot a line-up like that suggests.

“The Expendables 2” arrives in theaters August 17, 2012.