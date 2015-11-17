HBO’s ‘Vinyl’ trailer has plenty of sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll

#HBO
11.17.15 3 years ago

The new trailer for “Vinyl,” the new HBO series created by Terence Winter and produced by Martin Scorsese and Mick Jagger (whose son, James, stars along with Bobby Cannavale and Olivia Wilde), is out and it looks … well, pretty much how what you'd expect a series about the music scene in the late 70s to look.

Cannavale plays Richie Finestra, a record executive whose label appears to be going through some tough times as punk and disco start to take over. Wilde plays his wife, Devon. Jagger the younger plays the lead singer of a punk rock band. Also, Ray Romano is there as a record company executive! With 70s fashion and music galore. 

“Vinyl” will premiere on Valentine's Day.

TOPICS#HBO
TAGSBOBBY CANNAVALEHBOjames jaggerMARTIN SCORSESEmick jaggerolivia wildeTERENCE WINTERVINYL

