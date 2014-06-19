Chelsea Handler signs deal with Netflix for new talk show and more

Since Chelsea Handler announced she was leaving her late-night talk show, there has been a lot of speculation about where she would end up. This morning, we have an answer, and it comes by way of a press release from Netflix.

Yes, Netflix is going to continue to expand their original offerings, and they have signed a multi-tiered deal with Chelsea Handler as a part of that. The new agreement features, at its center, a brand new talk show starring Handler and set to start in early 2016. The deal also includes a new stand-up special premiering in October and four “docu-comedy” specials in 2015. This last set of specials will find Handler trying to gain a better understanding of things like NASCAR, politics, and Silicon Valley.

In a statement about the deal Handler says, “If I was going to continue working in this industry, I knew I had to do something outside the box to keep myself interested. I wanted to sit with the cool kids at lunch so I approached Netflix to make sure they were as cool as I thought they were, and when I confirmed my suspicions, like with any other future lover, I made my move. I”m more excited than I”ve been in awhile, and the team at Netflix is the most forward thinking, alert group I”ve sat down with in ages. No offense to the Shahs Of Sunset.”

The press release offered little in the way of specifics about the talk show except to say that it “will feature an updated format that still encompasses Chelsea”s unfiltered opinions on topical entertainment and cultural issues, as well as her signature guest interviews.” As more information comes over the course of the next year-plus, we will have it for you.