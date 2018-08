It's Cher's 68th birthday and I bet you think you're good enough to handle that. That's a shame.

Cher is the ultimate, a one-of-a-kind superstar with monumental acting chops, a voice to conquer Mt. Olympus, enough wigs to shock Tina Turner, and one bitchin' Twitter account. Here are the 10 essential superfan facts you must know about Cher (pronounced “CHER, BITCH”).