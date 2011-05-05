Cheryl Cole officially joins FOX’s ‘X Factor’ panel

Although it’s been rumored and accepted as fact for months, FOX officially announced on Thursday (May 5) that Cheryl Cole has been added to the judging panel for the fall’s domestic debut of “The X Factor.”

All together now, America: Who?

Cole has judged alongside Simon Cowell for the past three hit seasons of the British “X Factor,” replacing Sharon Osbourne on the overseas hit. She broke out as one of the winners of ITV’s “Popstars The Rivals,” which earned her a place in the girl group Girls Aloud, another achievement that will mean precious little to most US audiences, though Girls Aloud apparently had five platinum albums in the UK, along with dozens of hit singles. She followed that success up with two hit solo albums. Cole’s success as a singer hasn’t extended Across the Pond, but “X Factor” is counting on her chemistry with Cowell (as well as her magazine-friendly appearance) making the leap.

“As a young artist whose talent show discovery led to almost immediate stardom, Cheryl”s career exemplifies the promise of ‘The X Factor,'” states executive producer Cecile Frot-Coutaz. “Her empathy and passion for identifying and nurturing undiscovered talent has made her a huge hit with British audiences, and I have no doubt America will fall in love with her beauty, her accent and her incredible chemistry with Simon Cowell.”

Cole will join an “X Factor” judging panel that includes Cowell, record executive Antonio “L.A.” Reid and a yet-to-be-announced third judge widely presumed and assumed to be Cowell’s “American Idol” cohort Paula Abdul.

“I”m thrilled for Cheryl. She is massively excited about this show, and has been fantastic to work with,” Cowell states in FOX’s announcement. “She is also a complete brat! Most importantly, this girl can spot talent.”

Adds Cole,” I”m so excited to be taking part in the American version of ‘The X Factor.’ I absolutely love it here in the U.K., and with the talent they have out in America, I”m sure we”re going to find someone very special. I can”t wait to get started. I just can”t decide whether I am more excited to find and nurture the talent or for the unbelievable amount of amusement and entertainment I will have watching Simon doing everything and anything he can to beat me. He”s tried to beat me for three years in the U.K., and hasn”t even come close. His ego must be so bruised. America is gonna love this.”

“X Factor” auditions will continue on May 26 in Dallas. There are also high-definition recording studios in Honolulu, Phoenix, Nashville, Anchorage, Kansas City and Denver where hopefuls can try out to win a shot at the show’s whopping $5 million Syco/Sony Music recording contract.