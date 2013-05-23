Chief Keef threatens to ‘smack’ Katy Perry on Twitter, Katy Perry crumbles instantly

If famed Chicago parole-violator, sometime-rapper and full-time virulent misogynist Chief Keef threatened to “Smack The Shit out” of you on Twitter after you dissed one of his songs, and your home address was easily accessed via Star Map, well, you’d grovel your ever-loving heart out too. Indeed, that was exactly the strategy employed by Katy Perry this evening after the pop star inadvertently drew ire from the Interscope emcee/murder suspect when she tweeted a negative comment about his latest frightening single, “Hate Bein’ Sober.”

Just heard a new song on the radio called “I hate being sober” I now have serious doubt for the world. – Katy Perry (@katyperry) May 21, 2013

Uh-oh.

Dat bitch Katy Perry Can Suck Skin Off Of my Dick – AlmightySo (@ChiefKeef) May 23, 2013

Ill Smack The Shit out her ? – AlmightySo (@ChiefKeef) May 23, 2013

New Song Katy Perry Coming Soon – AlmightySo (@ChiefKeef) May 23, 2013

Oh, fuck, fuck! Backpedal, Katy, backpedal….

Mr. Keef! I’m sorry if I offended you. I heard a lot of people guesting on the song & didn’t even know it was you in particular. Actually… – Katy Perry (@katyperry) May 24, 2013

I’m a fan of your “Don’t Like” video tbh. I was really just having a general opinion on our generations desire to be constantly intoxicated. – Katy Perry (@katyperry) May 24, 2013

Believe me, I’m a lover not a hater. x – Katy Perry (@katyperry) May 24, 2013

Katy Perry = the new poster-child for unabashed self-preservation.

