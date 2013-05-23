Chief Keef threatens to ‘smack’ Katy Perry on Twitter, Katy Perry crumbles instantly

#Katy Perry #Twitter
05.24.13 5 years ago 15 Comments

If famed Chicago parole-violator, sometime-rapper and full-time virulent misogynist Chief Keef threatened to “Smack The Shit out” of you on Twitter after you dissed one of his songs, and your home address was easily accessed via Star Map, well, you’d grovel your ever-loving heart out too. Indeed, that was exactly the strategy employed by Katy Perry this evening after the pop star inadvertently drew ire from the Interscope emcee/murder suspect when she tweeted a negative comment about his latest frightening single, “Hate Bein’ Sober.”

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Uh-oh.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Oh, fuck, fuck! Backpedal, Katy, backpedal….

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Katy Perry = the new poster-child for unabashed self-preservation.

Twitter: @HitFixChris

Around The Web

TOPICS#Katy Perry#Twitter
TAGSChief KeefKATY PERRYTwitter

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP