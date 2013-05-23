Chief Keef threatens to ‘smack’ Katy Perry on Twitter, Katy Perry crumbles instantly

If famed Chicago parole-violator, sometime-rapper and full-time virulent misogynist Chief Keef threatened to “Smack The Shit out” of you on Twitter after you dissed one of his songs, and your home address was easily accessed via Star Map, well, you’d grovel your ever-loving heart out too. Indeed, that was exactly the strategy employed by Katy Perry this evening after the pop star inadvertently drew ire from the Interscope emcee/murder suspect when she tweeted a negative comment about his latest frightening single, “Hate Bein’ Sober.”
Just heard a new song on the radio called “I hate being sober” I now have serious doubt for the world.
– Katy Perry (@katyperry) May 21, 2013
Uh-oh.
Dat bitch Katy Perry Can Suck Skin Off Of my Dick
– AlmightySo (@ChiefKeef) May 23, 2013
Ill Smack The Shit out her ?
– AlmightySo (@ChiefKeef) May 23, 2013
New Song Katy Perry Coming Soon
– AlmightySo (@ChiefKeef) May 23, 2013
Oh, fuck, fuck! Backpedal, Katy, backpedal….
Mr. Keef! I’m sorry if I offended you. I heard a lot of people guesting on the song & didn’t even know it was you in particular. Actually…
– Katy Perry (@katyperry) May 24, 2013
I’m a fan of your “Don’t Like” video tbh. I was really just having a general opinion on our generations desire to be constantly intoxicated.
– Katy Perry (@katyperry) May 24, 2013
Believe me, I’m a lover not a hater. x
– Katy Perry (@katyperry) May 24, 2013
Katy Perry = the new poster-child for unabashed self-preservation.
Takes a real man to Twitter threaten a woman. Sounds like someone needs to be locked up again and attend some anger management classes.
Sounds like this dude is a pussy to me. Pure punk who can’t take critisism…. Dude is in the wrong bsn
Proves you can take the nig out the hood, but can never take the hood out the nig. What a puss..
Funny. Shoulda just kept the comment to yourself
Katy, never again should you back down!
He’s a bully and woman abuser. Grow the fuck up you alcoholic degenerate. Your music is trash and you are too. Fucking bully. Go self suxk yourself bitch. Eat a puss.
he was twittering so much he was late to his own drive-by. People like that shouldn’t even be allowed in society. what a piece of crap. oh wait he’s an “artist” I forgot. Stop drop and roll doesn’t work in hell, homeboy :P
Lol changed her tune real fast !!
This guy shouldn’t even be allowed to talk to people, let alone make music. Katy, you’re awesome. All you need is a good collaborator and you are set.
bitch 300 o block hoe
Funny alotta bad asses n da comment area, lame azz. Niccas
Look guys I’m not afraid of him. In fact he agreed to have lunch with me tomorrow afternoon
How dare you threaten a woman. please do us all a favor and grow up