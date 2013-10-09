Childish Gambino sets release of new album, ‘Because The Internet’

#FX #Wiz Khalifa #Community
10.09.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

Donald Glover”s rap alter ego, Childish Gambino, will release his new album, “Because The Internet,” this winter.

The video preview for track, “Yaphet Kotto,” features Gambino floating face down in a pool, aka  William Holden in the opening of “Sunset Boulevard,” as we hear him rapping about the criticisms he”s received  (“worst rapper to ever spit on an open mic”), while the “Community” star is busy bring in the dough and the ladies.  It also name drops other artists including Obie Trice, Wiz Khalifa and Erykah Badu.

At the end of the 90-second clip appear the words “Because The Internet” and “Winter Break.” 

Below is the 90-second video, as well as the full audio of “Yaphet Kotto.”  No idea why the song is named after the actor, who is best known for starring on “Homicide: Life On The Street.” 

The album is Gambino”s first since 2011″s “Camp.” Glover is also working on his new series for FX, “Atlanta.” 

Around The Web

TOPICS#FX#Wiz Khalifa#Community
TAGSATLANTAbecause the internetCHILDISH GAMBINOCommunityDONALD GLOVERFXWiz KhalifaYaphet Kotto

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP