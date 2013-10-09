Childish Gambino sets release of new album, ‘Because The Internet’

Donald Glover”s rap alter ego, Childish Gambino, will release his new album, “Because The Internet,” this winter.

The video preview for track, “Yaphet Kotto,” features Gambino floating face down in a pool, aka William Holden in the opening of “Sunset Boulevard,” as we hear him rapping about the criticisms he”s received (“worst rapper to ever spit on an open mic”), while the “Community” star is busy bring in the dough and the ladies. It also name drops other artists including Obie Trice, Wiz Khalifa and Erykah Badu.

At the end of the 90-second clip appear the words “Because The Internet” and “Winter Break.”

Below is the 90-second video, as well as the full audio of “Yaphet Kotto.” No idea why the song is named after the actor, who is best known for starring on “Homicide: Life On The Street.”

The album is Gambino”s first since 2011″s “Camp.” Glover is also working on his new series for FX, “Atlanta.”