Chloe Moretz and Laura Brown Inspire New Rules for #TBT

Just when I was about to kindly ask the world if it could please do away with Throw Back Thursday (#tbt), Laura Brown posted this work of art. Chloe Moretz dressed up as Jodi Foster in Taxi Driver made me realize that #TBT isn”t all bad, and inspired me to come up with some new ground rules for this weekly holiday:

No more baby pictures of yourself. You can do this once or twice but after that you are just showing the world pictures of you as a baby every week. We KNOW you were a baby once, we don”t need the weekly reminder. The picture should be not just from the past but also ABOUT the past. For example, this pic of Chloe was taken a while ago, but it is also a throwback to another time, so the nostalgia element is doubled. Photos from last week don”t count. Switch it up. If you really love #tbt and insist on doing it every week, show us photos from different stages of life. If you showed a baby pic last week, show us something from your prom this week. Keep us on our toes a little. Have an angle/make it relevant. For example, on the day that Star Wars comes out, it would be appropriate to post a picture of you dressed up as Darth Vader on opening night of Empire Strikes Back. Star Wars will come out on a Friday, so if you want to post the picture one day early that is fine by me.

Ok, got it? Glad we got that taken care of. Happy #TBT y”all, and may the force be with you.