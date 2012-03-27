Chloe Moretz wins title role in ‘Carrie’ remake

Chloe Moretz is heading to the prom – and it’s not going to be pretty.

Following our report yesterday that the “Kick-Ass” actress was in competition with “Haunting of Molly Hartley” star Haley Bennett for the title role in director Kimberly Peirce’s “Carrie” remake, Deadline is now saying that Moretz has officially been offered the part. Moreover, it appears the actress was so well-liked in her first audition last weekend that she booked the job right off the bat.

As we previously noted, at the age of 15 Moretz is much closer in age to the character she’ll be playing than the 24-year-old Bennett would have been, though there’s no way of knowing whether that factored into Peirce and the studios’ decision. Of course, casting actors in their mid-20s to play high school students isn’t exactly unheard of in Hollywood – Spacek, as we pointed out, was nearly 27 at the time of the 1976 original’s release – so if age did play a role, it probably wasn’t a major one.

“Carrie” is a remake of the Brian De Palma film, which itself was based on Stephen King’s 1974 debut novel. The story tells of a teenage misfit named Carrie White who uses her telekinetic powers to unleash destruction on her small town after a cruel prank is pulled on her at the high school prom.

Vulture previously reported that Peirce was eyeing both Jodie Foster and Julianne Moore for the role of Carrie’s religious-fanatic mother, memorably played by Piper Laurie in the original.

MGM and Screen Gems hope to begin production on the film this year.

Moretz will next be seen in Tim Burton’s “Dark Shadows” opposite Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer and Helena Bonham Carter. You can check out a photo gallery of the characters in the film here.

What do you think of Chloe Moretz’s casting? Do you think she’s the right choice? Horror fans, we want to hear from you!