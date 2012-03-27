Chloe Moretz wins title role in ‘Carrie’ remake

Chloe Moretz is heading to the prom – and it’s not going to be pretty.
Following our report yesterday that the “Kick-Ass” actress was in competition with “Haunting of Molly Hartley” star Haley Bennett for the title role in director Kimberly Peirce’s “Carrie” remake, Deadline is now saying that Moretz has officially been offered the part. Moreover, it appears the actress was so well-liked in her first audition last weekend that she booked the job right off the bat.
As we previously noted, at the age of 15 Moretz is much closer in age to the character she’ll be playing than the 24-year-old Bennett would have been, though there’s no way of knowing whether that factored into Peirce and the studios’ decision. Of course, casting actors in their mid-20s to play high school students isn’t exactly unheard of in Hollywood – Spacek, as we pointed out, was nearly 27 at the time of the 1976 original’s release – so if age did play a role, it probably wasn’t a major one.
“Carrie” is a remake of the Brian De Palma film, which itself was based on Stephen King’s 1974 debut novel. The story tells of a teenage misfit named Carrie White who uses her telekinetic powers to unleash destruction on her small town after a cruel prank is pulled on her at the high school prom.
Vulture previously reported that Peirce was eyeing both Jodie Foster and Julianne Moore for the role of Carrie’s religious-fanatic mother, memorably played by Piper Laurie in the original.
MGM and Screen Gems hope to begin production on the film this year.
Moretz will next be seen in Tim Burton’s “Dark Shadows” opposite Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer and Helena Bonham Carter. You can check out a photo gallery of the characters in the film here.
What do you think of Chloe Moretz’s casting? Do you think she’s the right choice? Horror fans, we want to hear from you!
I’m overjoyed, expecially since she has experience in the horror field (Let Me In). Simply ecstatic!
And I’m first so double yay! :]
YAAAY, i love Chloe! I truly believe she will not disappoint! An outstanding, promising young actress in the remake of a classic film and an adaptation of a great book.
A talented actress, but FAR too cute to be believable as a mousy, put-upon social outcast (unless they seriously ugly her up).
agreed it would be nice if they considered an actress who wasn’t so conventionally pretty…but that’s Hollywood for ya. She’s a good actress though
No offence to her, but her face/head is quite oddly shaped and I think she would be able to pull off the ugly look
Why remake “Carrie” at all? The first film is a classic and the TV remake is deplorable. Hollywood has run out of original ideas… what a shame.
“Hollywood has run out of ideas” is such an annoying cliché for comments. People have been saying that for literally decades, yet every time it’s still “has”.
Get a new line.
It’s been said so many times because it’s true. I have 5 movie ideas just off the top of my head and no one can find any good movie scrips in hollywood? The hell is that about?
The makeup dept. will take care of all mousiness requirements. And in the original, it wouldn’t have mattered if she was Miss Universe material with a whack-job mother crushing her self esteem at every turn. I think we’re headed for a winner here. Either way, I’m investing $9. Probably 10 by then.