Chris Brown and Frank Ocean fight at Los Angeles recording studio

Chris Brown and Frank Ocean got into a brawl at a Los Angeles recording studio on Sunday night.
TMZ first reported the fight around 9 p.m., saying that both artists were at Westlake Studios. When Brown went to leave, a source told TMZ that Ocean and his entourage blocked Brown from leaving. “We”re told Chris went to shake Frank”s hand…and that”s when one of Frank”s people attacked Chris,” TMZ reported. “Sources connected with Chris say one of Chris”s friends jumped in front and hit Frank”s friend.” Brown sources also told TMZ that Ocean then “came at” Brown and the two started fighting.
Police arrived at the scene, but Brown had already departed. According to TMZ, no arrests have been made and no one has pressed charges.
Shortly after the altercation, Ocean tweeted, “got jumped by chris and a couple guys. lol. I only wish everest was there,” then adding, “cut my finger now I can”t play w two hands at the grammys.” Everest, according to Ocean’s tumblr, is his dog.
Brown has not tweeted since Jan. 25.
Over a parking spot really?!
Does it really makes sense?
I remeber this happening with the Beatles and the Stones all the time- these “people” are a joke.
Who the f–k cares?!!! Soldiers dying in Afganistan and Iraq and this shit is posted as news on CNN?! I guess my hope for the future of this nation has died with the intelligence of both those idiots.
Bunch of “huggies”…diaper dudes
Man, Im so proud to be an african american when I read stuff like this (not).
All races produce douchebags. These 2 could rep dog shit right so don’t count on them to rep u
Chris Brown is a real asshole. Why do people keep supporting him? Of all people, he needs to disappear from music.
Chris didn’t start it so why blame him? Clearly states that he wasn’t the aggressor
What did Chris do people always messing with him
Post a comment…hater
Post a comment…
Post a comment…can’t we all.just along
Hes a dumb fuck. i hope hee dies
wow u dont even know him? u hope he dies lol smh he dont even know you exist and never will sad really. Not even a chris brown fan but really read to me like ocean started it
What would prompt an attack because of an attempted handshake? This story is stupid and makes no sense. It sounds like hearsay. I go to shake your hand and your boy attacks me? Really? What prompted the blocking of the exiting? It sounds like two people that look like men acting like women. Then again, there is way too much information missing.
people get a life. they still getting pay. either if like them or not. only god can judge.
Of all the sh*t going on in the world,this Is posted like some important news the world needs to read. You 2 fools need to just keep recording, making your millions, and chill. Chris breezy, you kno it looks fu**ed up whn people hear u fighting with a lil gay dude! And Frank, if the first thing u wish for during a fight is your dog, Everest, then u shouldnt be letting your people start sh*t for you. If they work for you, tell them your above the petty stuff, u dont need the drama all this entails. You guys have plenty to do and plenty to spend. Ya should go write a song together, make a few more million off that song, and squash the beef…..I only say this as a fan of music, ya’lls music, and as a fan of both of you guys. C’mon dudes, if I were in your shoes, i’d always be in the studio. I make beats and music too, and if I had the connections u guys do, I wouldnt take them for granted and let stupid drama like this ruin everything u worked for.
Chris Brown is talented no doubt bout it but he is a fucking punk bitch. He aint real. Why you gonna let ur man handel your beef. Chris fuck you, karma will catch up to you just wait till you have a daughter
Shut up punk
What waste of your time, really.