Chris Brown and Frank Ocean fight at Los Angeles recording studio

#Grammys #Chris Brown #Frank Ocean
01.28.13 6 years ago 21 Comments

Chris Brown and Frank Ocean got into a brawl at a Los Angeles recording studio on Sunday night.

TMZ first reported the fight around 9 p.m., saying that both artists were at Westlake Studios. When Brown went to leave, a source told TMZ that Ocean and his entourage blocked Brown from leaving. “We”re told Chris went to shake Frank”s hand…and that”s when one of Frank”s people attacked Chris,” TMZ reported. “Sources connected with Chris say one of Chris”s friends jumped in front and hit Frank”s friend.” Brown sources also told TMZ that Ocean then “came at” Brown and the two started fighting.

Police arrived at the scene, but Brown had already departed. According to TMZ, no arrests have been made and no one has pressed charges.

Shortly after the altercation, Ocean tweeted, “got jumped by chris and a couple guys. lol. I only wish everest was there,” then adding, “cut my finger now I can”t play w two hands at the grammys.” Everest, according to Ocean’s tumblr, is his dog.

Brown has not tweeted since Jan. 25.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Grammys#Chris Brown#Frank Ocean
TAGSChris BrownFIGHTfrank oceanGRAMMYSlos angelesTMZWestlake Studios

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP