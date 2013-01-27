Chris Brown and Frank Ocean fight at Los Angeles recording studio

Chris Brown and Frank Ocean got into a brawl at a Los Angeles recording studio on Sunday night.

TMZ first reported the fight around 9 p.m., saying that both artists were at Westlake Studios. When Brown went to leave, a source told TMZ that Ocean and his entourage blocked Brown from leaving. “We”re told Chris went to shake Frank”s hand…and that”s when one of Frank”s people attacked Chris,” TMZ reported. “Sources connected with Chris say one of Chris”s friends jumped in front and hit Frank”s friend.” Brown sources also told TMZ that Ocean then “came at” Brown and the two started fighting.

Police arrived at the scene, but Brown had already departed. According to TMZ, no arrests have been made and no one has pressed charges.

Shortly after the altercation, Ocean tweeted, “got jumped by chris and a couple guys. lol. I only wish everest was there,” then adding, “cut my finger now I can”t play w two hands at the grammys.” Everest, according to Ocean’s tumblr, is his dog.

Brown has not tweeted since Jan. 25.