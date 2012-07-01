Did Chris Brown hint at retirement at the BET Awards? Maybe movies?

Chris Brown had an odd message to deliver when all eyes were on him at the 2012 BET Awards on Sunday (July 10): the pop/R&B star’s forthcoming album “Fortune” may be his “last.”

“I’d like to thank Team Breezy, everybody who worked on any one of my albums,” Breezy himself said during his acceptance speech for Best Male R&B Artist during the honors ceremony. “My last album that’s coming out in two days… I just want to thank all my fans. It’s dedicated to y’all. This one’s for y’all, man, I appreciate everything.”

There was no elaboration on his Twitter or from his team on “Fortune” and the future. Why is it his “last” album and not his “new” one?

As the Awards show was winding down — and after he collected three BET Awards — Brown joined host Samuel L. Jackson on the stage for some banter from the Shine Auditorium to the official telecast after-party. The actor began began prodding the Grammy Award-winning entertainer, to see if he had any movie work lined up.

“I was just about to offer you a movie deal,” Jackson said to Brown, with his arm slung over the other’s shoulder. Brown replied that he’d “do anything” to be in pictures.

All that was missing was a smoky cigar and some cameras with those old-fashioned flashbulbs.

Brown also performed bare-chested during the show, with clips of “Don’t Wake Me Up” and a commanding “Turn Up the Music.”

“Fortune” is out on Tuesday (July 3). Brown has also been in the news recently for being involved in a brawl with Drake — or, at least, Drake’s entourage. That spat has resulted in lawsuits and the New York club getting shut down. Drake did not appear at the BET Awards, though he did win Best Male Hip-Hop Artist.

Would you like to see Brown up on the silver screen, as his ex Rihanna has done?