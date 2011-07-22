Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, Jennifer Hudson and Usher guest on David Guetta’s new album

It”s probably easier to answer who is not on David Guetta”s new album than who is.

The list of guests on the French DJ”s “Nothing But the Beat,” out Aug. 29, includes Chris Brown, Jennifer Hudson, Lil Wayne, Ludacris, Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, Taio Cruz and Usher. Plus, Akon, Dev, Flo Rida, Jessie J, Sia, Timbaland, and Will.I.Am also stop by. Of course, Minaj and Flo Rida are on current hit single, “Where Them Girls At.”

Guetta’s latest Single, “Little Bad Girl,” features Cruz and Ludacris.

“Nothing But the Beat” is Guetta”s follow up to 2009″s Grammy-winning “One Love.”

Nothing But The Beat U.S. Standard Release Track Listing:

1. Where Them Girls At – Feat. Flo Rida & Nicki Minaj

2. Little Bad Girl – Feat.Taio Cruz & Ludacris

3. Turn Me On – Feat. Nicki Minaj

4. Sweat – Snoop Dogg vs David Guetta

5. Without You – Feat. Usher

6. Nothing Really Matters – Feat. Will.I.Am

7. I Can Only Imagine – Feat. Chris Brown & Lil Wayne

8. Crank It Up – Feat. Akon

9. I Just Wanna F- Feat. Timbaland & Dev

10. Lunar (Electro Track)

11. Night Of Your Life – Feat. Jennifer Hudson

12. Repeat – Feat. Jessie J

13. Titanium – Feat. Sia