Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, Jennifer Hudson and Usher guest on David Guetta’s new album

#Chris Brown #Ludacris #Lil Wayne #Jennifer Hudson #Snoop Dogg #Nicki Minaj
07.22.11 7 years ago

It”s probably easier to answer who is not on David Guetta”s new album than who is.

The list of guests on the French DJ”s “Nothing But the Beat,” out Aug. 29, includes Chris Brown, Jennifer Hudson, Lil Wayne, Ludacris, Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, Taio Cruz and Usher.  Plus, Akon, Dev, Flo Rida, Jessie J, Sia, Timbaland, and Will.I.Am also stop by.  Of course, Minaj and Flo Rida are on current hit single, “Where Them Girls At.”

Guetta’s latest Single, “Little Bad Girl,” features Cruz and Ludacris.

“Nothing But the Beat” is Guetta”s follow up to 2009″s Grammy-winning “One Love.”

Nothing But The Beat U.S. Standard Release Track Listing:

1. Where Them Girls At – Feat. Flo Rida & Nicki Minaj
2. Little Bad Girl – Feat.Taio Cruz & Ludacris
3. Turn Me On – Feat. Nicki Minaj
4. Sweat – Snoop Dogg vs David Guetta
5. Without You – Feat. Usher
6. Nothing Really Matters – Feat. Will.I.Am
7. I Can Only Imagine – Feat. Chris Brown & Lil Wayne
8. Crank It Up – Feat. Akon
9. I Just Wanna F- Feat. Timbaland & Dev
10. Lunar (Electro Track)
11. Night Of Your Life – Feat. Jennifer Hudson
12. Repeat – Feat. Jessie J
13. Titanium – Feat. Sia

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Brown#Ludacris#Lil Wayne#Jennifer Hudson#Snoop Dogg#Nicki Minaj
TAGSAKONChris BrownDavid GuettaFLO RIDAJENNIFER HUDSONLil WayneLUDACRISNicki MinajNothing But The BeatSIASnoop DoggTAIO CRUZtimbalandUSHERWILL.I.AM

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP