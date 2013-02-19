Chris Brown turns to Timbaland and Diplo for sixth studio set

Chris Brown has recruited Timbaland, Danja and Diplo to work on his sixth studio album, which will come out later this year.

[More after the jump…]

The set is the follow-up to 2012″s “Fortune,” which earned Brown a Grammy nomination for best urban contemporary album. On Feb. 10, he lost the Grammy to Frank Ocean”s “Channel Orange.”

On Friday, Brown released “Home,” a music video that shows him on the road, living it up, buying bling, shooting hoops and flying on a private jet. The upbeat clip is in contrast to the N-laden rather bittersweet and angry song about “I just want to go back to freedom.” And yes, he wants to say “f**k you,” to everyone who keeps saying “the same old sh**.”

At the end of the year, it was reported that the new album would be called “Carpe Diem,” but the title is not included in the latest update about the set.

Like his sometime girlfriend Rihanna, Brown seems to be putting out albums at an extremely rapid clip. Prior to “Fortune,” he released “F.A.M.E.” in 2011.