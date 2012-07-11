Chris Brown’s takes No. 1 on Billboard 200 as Katy Perry rebounds

Chris Brown has earned two No. 1 albums on The Billboard 200 in as many years, with “Fortune” starting up top with 134,000 copies. That”s less than half of what his “F.A.M.E” sold in its first week, which was 270,000.

As the magazine points out, Usher had a similar dip between years, as his recent top-charter “Looking 4 Myself” didn”t hold a candle to his “Raymond v Raymond” drop, a difference of 128,000 v 329,000.

Katy Perry”s “Teenage Dream” rebounds after an intense $.99 sale on Amazon and the launch of Perry”s 3D movie “Part of Me,” as it zooms up No. 21 to No. 2 with 80,000 copies. That”s a 417% increase.

Justin Bieber”s “Believe” sits tight at No. 3 with 70,000 (-40%), Maroon 5″s “Overexposed” slides No. 2 to No. 4 (68,000, -70%) and Linkin Park”s “Living Things” falls No. 1 to No. 5 (64,000, -72%).

More Amazon sales amped up the figures for Gotye”s “Making Mirrors” (No. 31 to No. 6, 44,000, +248%), fun.”s “Some Nights” (No. 23 to No. 7 with 43,000, +181%) and the Black Keys” “El Camino” (No. 55 to No. 10, 37,000, +396%).

Kenny Chesney”s “Welcome to the Fishbowl” shifts No. 6 to No. 8 (43,00, -30%) and Adele”s “21” descends No. 7 to No. 9 (41,000, -3%). Adele”s set is tied with Alanis Morissette ‘s “Jagged Little Pill” for the most weeks in the top 10 tier for an album by a woman.

Album sales are up 1% compared to last week and up 9% compared to the same week last year. Sales are down 3% for the year so far.