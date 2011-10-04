Chris Evans and ‘The Avengers’ headed to New York Comic Con

“The Avengers” are set to assemble at October”s New York Comic Con.

Marvel Studios will debut never-before-seen footage from “The Avengers,” and panelists will include stars Chris Evans (Captain America), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Clark Gregg (Agent Coulson), and Cobie Smulders (Agent Hill), plus Producer Kevin Feige.

The event will take place at the con’s IGN Theater on Saturday, October 15th from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

“I am incredibly honored Marvel Studios has decided to participate in New York Comic Con in such a significant way,” said Lance Fensterman, Show Manager for NYCC, in a release. “The center of our show is creating exclusive opportunities for fans to meet their favorite stars and creators. ‘The Avengers’ presentation is exactly this kind of once-in-a-lifetime event. We”re very excited to be able to host cast and crew from ‘The Avengers’ and know our fans will be on the edges of their seats. As always, we want to present the very best that the pop culture world has to offer in art and entertainment, and The Avengers panel is at the head of that list!”

The New York convention has been building steam since its inception 6 years ago, and though it doesn’t yet have the same reputation as the San Diego Con (more of “The Avengers” cast showed there in July), the NYCC is growing in stature, and landing such notable panels as this will only help it expand.

“The Avengers” also stars Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and Samuel L. Jackson, and is being directed by Joss Whedon (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”).

The film is being produced by Kevin Feige, and executive produced by Alan Fine, Stan Lee, Jon Favreau, Patricia Whitcher and Louis D”Esposito.

The annual NYCC takes place October 13-16, 2011 at the Javits Center in Midtown Manhattan. Tickets are now on sale her http://www.NewYorkComicCon.com.

“The Avengers” will be released May 4, 2012.

