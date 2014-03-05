Chris Evans planning ‘a little break’ after his Marvel contract ends

(CBR) Say it ain”t so, Cap!

In a new interview, Chris Evans says he plans to take a hiatus from acting once his obligations as Marvel”s Captain America have ended.

“I think when I”m done with this Marvel contract, I”ll take a little break from acting,” Evans said in a conversation with Glamour, pegged to his directorial debut, “1:30 Train”. “With acting, you”re one piece in a very big puzzle. It”s like you helped buy a gift but you don”t know what the gift is, so you come back and see the movie. Sometimes it”s nice, sometimes it”s tragic. This process [directing], you”re involved in every single decision.”

Evans” comments about acting versus directing could signal difficult negotiations in the years ahead between Marvel and their “First Avenger.” Many have expected that Evans will play Steve Rogers in sequels to “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and “The Avengers: Age of Ultron”, but perhaps that”s not as firm as believed.

Can Marvel and Marvel fans weather the possibility of recasting Captain America down the line? Evans” performance isn”t necessarily as iconic as, say, Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark. Still, Evans is an important piece of the Marvel puzzle; here”s hoping his break from acting is a very short one, if it pans out at all.

