Chris Hardwick’s new show ‘@midnight’ is already awesome

#Chris Hardwick #Natasha Leggero
10.22.13 5 years ago

Comedy Central’s got a brand new late night show called “@midnight,” hosted by the delightful Chris Hardwick. And it isn’t a talk show, it’s a game show all about social media. Hooray!

Last night’s premiere episode featured comedians Natasha Leggero, Kumail Nanjiani and Doug Benson, who all battled one another in a series of Internet-themed challenges. Including this guessing game called “Etsy or Porn”:

And on a darker note, here’s “OkCupid or Serial Killer”:

And most wonderfully, here’s a game that gave us the beautiful hashtag #FilmPoops:

Probably the best thing about this show is that in addition to entertaining us, it teaches us valuable information about the world of pop culture and the weirdos who inhabit the Internet.

Gravity #FilmPoops.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Hardwick#Natasha Leggero
TAGS@MIDNIGHTchris hardwickdoug bensonKumail Nanjianinatasha leggero

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP