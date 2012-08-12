Chris Hemsworth revs his engine in first images from racing actioner ‘Rush’

Directed by Ron Howard, “Rush” stars Daniel Bruhl as legendary racing driver Niki Lauda, who competed against rival James Hunt (Chris Hemsworth) in the 1976 Formula One World Championship despite having suffered severe injuries in a crash only weeks prior.

Now Universal has announced they’ll be releasing the biopic on September 20, 2013, and in addition they’ve posted the first official images from the film on “Rush”‘s official website. Check out the stills in the gallery below and let us know what you think.