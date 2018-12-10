Chris Hemsworth And Tessa Thompson Have Teased Glimpses Of The ‘Men In Black’ Reboot’s Action

Over two decades have passed since 1997’s Men In Black, in which Will Smith’s zany energy held its own alongside Tommy Lee Jones’ world-weary stoicism. The film managed to eek out two sequels while hauling back Jones’ retired Agent K (someone could write a think piece about all of Jones’ “ready to get the hell out of this business” characters) for more alien-fighting tasks. Yet as moviegoers are now aware, the franchise’s reboot unites a new pair who have some Thor: Ragnarok chemistry under their belts. Chris Hemsworth has already shared a behind-the-scenes look at himself with co-star Tessa Thompson while they threw some badass attitude, and he’s back with an action shot.

