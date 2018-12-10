View this post on Instagram

#FBF shooting MIB with my partner in galaxy protection @tessamaethompson when we were ripping aliens a new one. From memory, this shot was taken in between set ups when Tessa and I noticed some criminal activity on the streets in London. We immediately drew our laser guns and took down one of the largest crime syndicates in the city. Happy to say the streets of London are now safe again. You’re welcome world. #MIBInternational 🕶️ @meninblack