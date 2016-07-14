Chris Hemsworth took Tom Hiddleston to see ‘Ghostbusters’: here’s his review

Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston are busy filming Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok in Australia right now. But even superheroes and villains need to relax sometimes and what better way than taking your friends to see Ghostbusters?

Hiddleston's AMC miniseries The Night Manager got 12 Emmy nominations this morning and he spoke with Variety soon after. Funny enough, there's a Marvel rivalry in the Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category – Thor's Idris Elba and Doctor Strange's Benedict Cumberbatch are also nominated along with Hiddleston.

“It”s 3:30 a.m. in Australia. I was sort of dozing off; I”m here working on Thor: Ragnarok, which is enormous fun. Chris Hemsworth bought a round of tickets for Ghostbusters and a group of us went to see it. I”d just got home and my phone started exploding,” he told them. “It”s been a great day: I got to play on set with Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth, went to see Ghostbusters, and then I got nominated for an Emmy.”

I just love that Hemsworth was like, “Hey, guys, let's go see my movie!!!” And then they did.

So what did Hiddleston think of the Paul Feig film? “I loved it! I laughed a lot. I was in the sweet spot of the target audience for the first film all those years ago,” he told them, “so seeing one of my best friends a part of it is so amazing.”