The ‘Ja’mie: Private School Girl’ trailer is hilarious, squeal-inducing

Some people call Chris Lilley the pride of Australia. One of those people is me, and while I know of no others, I’m just going to assume they must be out there. The creator of “Summer Heights High” and “Angry Boys” is back with a new series that will air for 6 episodes on HBO.

“Ja’mie: Private School Girl” take a closer look at the life of the beloved “Summer Heights” character Ja’mie King, and oh man, how totally awesome is this show going to be? And listen up: if “Ja’mazing” isn’t a part of our cultural lexicon by the end of the week, I’m going to flip out.

