Chris Pine is Out for Blood as ‘Vampire Lawyer’

10.20.14 4 years ago

Chris Pine always commits to his roles, but the “Star Trek” alum has found his biggest challenge yet with Vampire Lawyer, the hard-hitting, deep-biting attorney he plays in this Funny Or Die clip. The rage of Chris Pine! The passion of Chris Pine! The Halloween store fangs of Chris Pine!

