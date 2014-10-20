Chris Pine always commits to his roles, but the “Star Trek” alum has found his biggest challenge yet with Vampire Lawyer, the hard-hitting, deep-biting attorney he plays in this Funny Or Die clip. The rage of Chris Pine! The passion of Chris Pine! The Halloween store fangs of Chris Pine!
Chris Pine is Out for Blood as ‘Vampire Lawyer’
Louis VIrtel 10.20.14 4 years ago
