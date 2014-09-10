Chris Pratt and Ariana Grande to kick off new season of ‘Saturday Night Live’

“Saturday Night Live” will launch its historic 40th season in high style with host Chris Pratt and musical guest Ariana Grande.

The season will begin September 27.

“Parks and Recreation's” Pratt became a major star this summer thanks to Marvel's “Guardians of the Galaxy,” and he'll lead the ensemble cast of 2015's “Jurassic World.”

The episode will mark Grande's debut as musical guest, after ruling the summer charts with a string of hits from her album “My Everything,” as well as a guest spot on  Jessie J's “Bang Bang” with Nicki Minaj.

Meanwhile, the October 4 episode will be hosted by recent Emmy winner and “SNL” alum Sarah Silverman. She was a writer and featured player for the show's 1993–94 season, and this will be her first time as host.

Maroon 5 will return for their fifth appearance as musical guest on the episode, riding high on singles “Maps” and “Animals,” as well as frontman Adam Levine's continuing presence on NBC's “The Voice.”

