Chris Pratt just wants to take a nice ‘Jurassic World’ photo, but Velociraptor is a ham

#Chris Pratt #Jurassic World
12.17.14

The more we get to know about upcoming requel (reboot+sequel) “Jurassic World,” the more it looks like Chris Pratt”s character has a working relationship with a herd of Clever Girls™. The most recent and damning evidence? This photo, released by director Colin Trevorrow.

Straight from the editing room:

Image Credit: Twitter

Does this or does this not look like the poster to a buddy cop movie, with Pratt playing the straight man? He just wants to get the job done, but no. Clever Girl™ has to turn everything into a melodramatic production. They were only supposed to INVESTIGATE the crime scene, not eat the evidence!

Or, maybe this is a date? Perhaps one of the Clever Girls™ is getting married!!

Find out whether man and velociraptor have learned to work in tandem, or the girls are just biding their time to double-cross Pratt on June 12, 2015.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Pratt#Jurassic World
TAGSCHRIS PRATTCOLIN TREVORROWJURASSIC PARKJURASSIC WORLDVelociraptor

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP