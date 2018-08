Dear everyone: Kate McKinnon is the reigning bad-ass of “Saturday Night Live.” No two ways about it. No argument. She is the best and the funniest and the reason I cannot wait to watch the season 40 premiere.

Chris Pratt is also funny. He was in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” a movie that dared to give Glenn Close a two-minute role. I like him though. And with Kate McKinnon, he is a true superhero. These promos are flawless.