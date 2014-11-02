Chris Rock draws nervous laughter with “SNL” monologue jokes about Boston marathon bombing and 9/11

Portions of Rock”s monologue were met with nervous chuckles. Meanwhile, Rock”s return to sketch comedy didn”t fare well, with him blowing a shocking number of lines throughout the night. PLUS: Watch Rock as an ISIS terrorist pitching “Shark Tank,” and check out Prince”s epic performance.

Woody Harrelson to host “SNL” for the 1st time in 22 years

Harrelson, who previously hosted “Saturday Night Live” in 1989 and 1992, will host the Nov. 15 episode with musical guest Kendrick Lamar.

George R.R. Martin stunned by Playboy”s “Sexy George R.R. Martin” costume

Playboy put up a slideshow of a woman dressed as the “Game of Thrones” honcho for Halloween, which prompted Martin to react on his LiveJournal: “Whoever heard of dressing up as a writer for trick or treating? I've never seen a Stephen King costume, a Scott Fitzgerald costume, a Herman Melville costume. But there it was, a George R.R. Martin. 'It can't get any weirder than this,' I thought.”

“Constantine” ratings take a Halloween tumble

Viewership on the NBC drama fell 36% from its season premiere.

Bill Maher on UC Berkeley students trying to ban him: “I guess they don”t teach irony in college anymore”

Watch Maher”s “Real Time” response to his December commencement ceremony controversy.

Eliza Dushku: My Louis Vuitton bag was stolen by 2 costumed bandits

To make matters worse, Dushku had to stay in the same hotel as the people who stole her purse, whom police couldn”t identify.

Did “NBC Nightly News” go live to a man urinating?

Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Seidel may have been relieving himself when Lester Holt threw to him last night.