Chris Rock expertly rips the commercialization of holidays in his ‘SNL’ monologue

Chris Rock always sings for the fences. Sometimes he's gonna knock it out of the park and sometimes he's going to go for something that might make you slightly uncomfortable.  That's why he's arguably one of the greatest stand up comedians of his generation.  If you can't deal with that you probably shouldn't have watched his return to “Saturday Night Live” last night.

Rock's traditional host monologue was basically an abbreviated stand up routine and he didn't leave anything in the dressing room.  Once you get by what is an awkward attempt to find humor in the Boston Marathon Bombings (it just doesn't quite gel), the former Oscar host goes on a fantastically funny rant on why he won't go in the new Freedom Tower (“They better have the IRS or Family Court in there!”) and how we're just five years away from the commercialization of Sept. 11 (sad, but scarily true). 

