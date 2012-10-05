Christian Bale reuniting with ‘The Fighter’ director David O. Russell

Despite earlier reports that he was withdrawing from the project, Christian Bale is indeed reuniting with “The Fighter” director David O. Russell and co-star Amy Adams for an as-yet-untitled upcoming film.

Bradley Cooper and Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner are also starring in the fact-based drama about a pair of infamous con artists (Bale and Adams) in Camden, N.J., who were drafted by a federal agent (Cooper) to help rid the city of other such criminals, as well as dirty politicians and crooked cops. Renner will play Camden’s passionate and volatile mayor.

“David has put together an incredible ensemble of actors for what is going to be a powerful and emotional drama about one of the most memorable cast of characters in recent history,” said Charles Roven, who is producing alongside Richard Suckle and Annapurna Pictures” Megan Ellison and Ted Schipper.

Russell’s 2010 film “The Fighter” earned Oscar nominations for Adams, Bale and Melissa Leo, with the latter two winning in their respective categories.

The director has “The Silver Linings Playbook,” which stars Cooper, Robert DeNiro, Chris Tucker and Jennifer Lawrence, opening soon.

Adams can currently be seen in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “The Master.”

Bale, of course, starred in this summer’s “The Dark Knight Rises,” and will soon be seen in a pair of films from “Tree of Life” director Terrence Malick.