Christian star Chris Tomlin burns bright on Billboard 200

Christian singer/songwriter Chris Tomlin earns his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart this week, as his “Burning Lights” sold 73,000 copies according to Nielsen SoundScan.

It’s the biggest selling week for a Christian or gospel release since Casting Crowns’ 2011 set “Come to the Well,” which bowed at No. 2 and sold 99,000 copies.

Hollywood Undead’s latest, “Notes From the Underground,” debuts at No. 2 after selling 53,000 in its first week. Their 201 “American Tragedy,” topped out at at No. 4.

The “Les Miserables” soundtrack slides from the top spot to No. 3, after moving 52,000 copies (down 44% from the previous week).

Taylor Swift’s “Red” also slid, from No. 3 to 4, pushing another 49,000 units (down 29%).

The leggy “Pitch Perfect” soundtrack closes out the top 5. It sold 45,000 (down 13% from last week). The film, which stars Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson, is now on DVD and Blu-ray.

Bruno Mars’ “Unorthodox Jukebox” stays at No. 6, with just over 42,000 sold. He’s currently the Hot 100 champion.

Rockers Black Veil Brides’ “Wretched and Divine: The Story of the Wild Ones” makes a strong debut at No. 7, selling 42,000, which easily bests their No. 17 “Set the World On Fire” (2011).

The Lumineers’ self-titled album is also staying put, at No. 8 with 37,000 (down 28%)

Veteran Boston pop-punkers Dropkick Murphys bow at No. 9 with with “Signed and Sealed in Blood” (33,000 sold). It’s there second top ten release in their 15-year-plus career.

One Direction’s massive “Take Me Home” sold another 29,000, dropping them from No. 5 to No. 10.

Overall album sales are down 19% from last week, but down just 1% compared to the same week in 2012. So far this year, album sales are up 4% compared to last year at this time.