Christina Aguilera, Macklemore, Selena Gomez added to Billboard Music Awards

Pitbull, Christina Aguilera, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Selena Gomez, the Band Perry and Kacey Musgraves are the newly added performers to the Billboard Music Awards, taking place May 19 from Las Vegas.

They’ll join previously announced performers Prince, Justing Bieber, Taylor Swift, Miguel and Bruno Mars at the MGM Grand during the ceremony, which honors acts “based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital singles sales, radio airplay, touring, streaming and social interactions on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, VEVO, Spotify and other popular online destinations for music.”

As previously reported, Swift, fun. and Maroon 5 lead the pack of finalists for big awards. Bieber Swift and Mars are up for the fan-driven Milestone Award.

ABC will broadcast the music-packed show.