Christina Aguilera reveals details about new album, ‘Lotus’

09.12.12 6 years ago

Christina Aguilera”s new album, “Lotus,”  will come out in November, according to “The Voice” judge, who took to Twitter Wednesday to reveal details.

Among the other nuggets the Grammy-winning singer revealed:

*The album, her first since 2010″s “Bionic,” is called “Lotus” because a lotus “represents an unbreakable flower that survives under the hardest conditions and still thrives.”

*The inspiration for the album was “self-expression and freedom,” she tweeted. “The album represents a rebirth for me.”

*First single, “Your Body,” which leaked a few weeks ago, will be available for purchase on Friday. The single sleeve for the Max Martin-produced song features Aguilera wrapped in a diaphanous pink sheer dress with her arms overhead and lots of blonde extensions.

*A snippet of the music video for “Your Body” will air on “The Voice” on Monday, Sept. 17.

*Aguilera is currently listening to M83 and Frank Ocean.

Aguilera is in her third season as a coach on “The Voice.” At a press conference last month, “The Voice” producer Mark Burnett acknowledged that she and the other coaches, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Cee Lo Green, may need to rotate out for a season to attend to their careers and touring, especially if the show continues to offer a fall and spring season.

