Christina Applegate to star in NBC pilot for producer Lorne Michaels

Emmy-winner Christina Applegate, one of the most in demand talents this pilot season, will star in a comedy pilot produced by Lorne Michaels (“Saturday Night Live”) for NBC, according to NY Mag’s Vulture Blog.

Written by Emily Spivey (“Parks and Recreation”), the half-hour pilot will revolve around a sassy professional woman who’s raising a family with her stay-at-home-dad husband.

Applegate was recently seen on the big screen in “Hall Pass,” with Owen Wilson. The actress has a lengthy TV resume that includes her classic comedic role as Kelly Bundy on “Married…With Children,” and, more recently, her starring role on ABC’s “Samantha Who?,” for which she earned two Emmy nominations. She won an Emmy for her memorable guest role as Rachel’s younger sister on “Friends.”
