Christina Applegate to star in NBC pilot for producer Lorne Michaels

Emmy-winner Christina Applegate, one of the most in demand talents this pilot season, will star in a comedy pilot produced by Lorne Michaels (“Saturday Night Live”) for NBC, according to NY Mag’s Vulture Blog.
Written by Emily Spivey (“Parks and Recreation”), the half-hour pilot will revolve around a sassy professional woman who’s raising a family with her stay-at-home-dad husband.
Applegate was recently seen on the big screen in “Hall Pass,” with Owen Wilson. The actress has a lengthy TV resume that includes her classic comedic role as Kelly Bundy on “Married…With Children,” and, more recently, her starring role on ABC’s “Samantha Who?,” for which she earned two Emmy nominations. She won an Emmy for her memorable guest role as Rachel’s younger sister on “Friends.”
Â
This show is going to be absolutely tits.
Eclipse M3dia(www.em3dia.tv), the latest form of Internet television.
An Internet television station which will give it’s audience access to music videos, short films, animation and web series. Eclipse M3dia will also be equipped with an upload facility which will give it’s talented audience, a platform to showcase their work
You should pick articles that generate more comments!
Htifix from where/how did you determine that she is in demand?
per who is CA the most indemand talents this season? I didnt like samamntho who and it was cancelled bc it got just 3mill viewrs after starting off with 13mill.
LilKunta – Per various trade reports she was being wooed for multiple leads on multiple networks. Hence, in-demand. That’s empirical. She *was* in-demand. No quibbling there. Now why she was in demand? You can be confused there. Though although “Samantha Who” wasn’t a hit and although you didn’t like it, she earned two Golden Globe nominations and two Emmy nominations for it, so clearly there was a perception it didn’t fail because of her…
-Daniel