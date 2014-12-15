Christina Hendricks joins Showtime’s ‘Roadies’ pilot

The final season of “Mad Men” won't air until spring/summer of 2015, but even after it's gone Christina Hendricks may not be away from the small screen for long.

Showtime announced on Monday (December 15) that Hendricks has signed on for one of the leads in “Roadies,” the network's new hour-long comedy pilot from writer-director Cameron Crowe.

In “Roadies,” which focuses on the crew members behind the scenes of a successful rock tour, Hendricks will play Shelli, the band's production manager and work partner to Luke Wilson's Bill. The character description says Shelli is “tough, but privately emotional, married to her job… and scary-good at it.”

Imogen Poots, Rafe Spall, Peter Cambor and Keisha Castle-Hughes also star in the pilot which will shoot in Vancouver with J.J. Abrams and Bryan Burk also also EPing along with Crowe. Should “Roadies” go to series, Winnie Holzman will serve as showrunner.

In her run as Joan Harris on “Mad Men,” Hendricks has earned five Emmy nominations. Her previous regular TV credits include “Kevin Hill” and “Beggars and Choosers,” while she's recurred on shows such as “Life” and “Firefly.”

Color me intrigued by the “Roadies” cast so far. You?