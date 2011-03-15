Christina Hendricks will enjoy ‘Seconds of Pleasure’ waiting for ‘Mad Men’

Still no word on the future of “Mad Men”? Christina Hendricks isn’t worried, signing on for a role in the titillatingly titled “Seconds of Pleasure.”

Mike Figgis is directing from a script by Neil Labute.

According to Deadline.com , the ensemble drama focuses on a group of people on an airplane, with Julia Stiles, Matt Dillon and Kirsten Scott Thomas previously tapped to co-star. Hendricks’ character is a woman who catches her husband in a compromising position, whatever that means.

“Seconds of Pleasure” will shoot this summer in the UK.

But what does that mean for Hendricks and “Mad Men”?

Nobody knows anything for sure. The fate of “Mad Men” is still very much in the air, as weeks have passed without updates on the state of negotiations between Matthew Weiner and producer Lionsgate. Even if a deal were somehow reached tomorrow, it’s unclear when the writers would be able to begin writing, much less when pre-production and filming would be able to start. Even if everything were magically accelerated and “Mad Men” somehow began production by the early summer, presumably the vignette nature of “Seconds of Pleasure” wouldn’t have any impact on the return of Hendricks’ Joan.