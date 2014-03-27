Christine McVie rejoining Fleetwood Mac for North American tour

NEW YORK (AP) – The McVies are going back on the road with Fleetwood Mac.

The band announced a 33-city North American tour Thursday. It's the first set of shows since they canceled performances last year as bassist John McVie was being treated for cancer.

The tour also marks Christine McVie officially rejoining the band since 1998's “The Dance” tour.

The “On With the Show” tour will kick off Sept. 30 in Minneapolis and wrap up Dec. 20 in Tampa, Fla. Tickets go on sale April 7.

The band also includes Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks and Lindsay Buckingham.

Fleetwood Mac canceled 14 shows in Australia and New Zealand during John McVie's treatment. The band spokeswoman didn't specify the type of cancer.

Christine McVie joined Fleetwood Mac for a show in London last year.

