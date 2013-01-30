Christoph Waltz to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ with musical guest Alabama Shakes

#SNL
01.31.13 6 years ago

Christoph Waltz is bringing his Oscar-winning talents to Studio 8H.

The “Django Unchained” star has been tapped to host the Feb. 16 episode of “Saturday Night Live,” which will mark his first appearance on the late-night sketch series. Joining him will be musical guests Alabama Shakes, also in their first stint on the show.

In addition to their “SNL” duties, both Waltz and the buzzy Southern rock band have a big month ahead: the former is nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars airing on Feb. 24, while the latter is up for three Grammys on Feb. 10.

After a brief hiatus this coming weekend, “SNL” will be back on Feb. 9 with host and musical guest Justin Bieber.

Will you be watching Waltz and Alabama Shakes in action on Feb. 16? Let us know in the comments.
 

